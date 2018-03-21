|
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Prequel Comic Book Paperback Listed On Amazon
Paperback edition of Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Prequel by IDW is listed on Amazon
with a curious new subtitle and an overall synopsis. It was not too long ago that we found the first issue
of the series. The story seems to be taking place in London and may perhaps be tied to Sir Edmund Burton (Transformers: The Last Knight). The title in question is “From Cybertron With Love”; a wordplay on the title of the second James Bond movie “From Russia With Love”. Transformers Bumblebee Movie Prequel: From Cybertron With Love*   Synopsis: Fan-favorite Autobot Bumblebee is recruited » Continue Reading.
