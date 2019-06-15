|
Transformers x Ghostbusters Ectotron Ain?t Afraid T-Shirt by Mad Engine, LLC: Out at
By way of TFW2005 member Fc203 giving a signal boost to @DiemTF
, we confirm the GameStop arrival of Mad Engine’s Transformers x Ghostbusters Ain’t Afraid T-shirt featuring Ectotron in both modes and the Ghostbusters crew. Online
pre-orders ranging from sizes small to XXXL show a release date of June 20th. Will you be sporting one of these shirts to join Ghostbusters in celebrating its 35th anniversary
? Sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers x Ghostbusters Ectotron Ain’t Afraid T-Shirt by Mad Engine, LLC: Out at GameStop
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca