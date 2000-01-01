Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
RaidenisOP
CollectorFest Calgary 2017 - Ages Three and Up Charity Raffle
Heya fellow Cybertronians!

CollectorFest 2017 is less than a week away. Hopefully some of our local members in the Calgary area can come check out the show!

I just want to let you guys know that Ages Three and Up is going to be in attendance, and they will be offering a couple of exclusive items for our charity raffle!

Ocular Max PS-06R Terraegis Rally
and
Ocular Max PS-06O Terraegis Offroad!

Terraegis Rally was a TFCon Canada 2017 exclusive product, and Terraegis Offroad was an exclusive to TFCon USA 2017!

These awesome third party transforming figures will make a great addition to any collectors shelf! This is also an early chance for the Offroad variant to be acquired as it is not even available for purchase online at this time!

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at CollectorFest 2017. $5 for 1, $10 for 3, and $20 for 10!

100% of the proceeds from the raffles will be donated directly to our charity of choice; Wood's Homes!

We want to extend a huge thank you to Ages Three and Up for their generosity and support of our show and charity of choice!
