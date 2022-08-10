Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Released As Takara Tomy Mall Ex


Takara Tomy have officially announced the release of the Legacy Velocitron Speedia Collection as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive in Japan. The following figure will be the first to be up for pre-order. All of them are scheduled for release by late January 2023: Transformers Legacy VS500 Collection TL EX-01 Autobot Blurr Transformers Legacy VS500 Collection TL EX-02 Dia Burn Out Transformers Legacy VS500 Collection TL EX-03 Road Rocket Transformers Legacy VS500 Collection TL EX-04 Road Hauler The pre-order window will be from*August 10, 2022 to September 13, 2022.

The post Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Released As Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive In Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



