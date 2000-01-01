Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Skywarp Siege available anywhere?
Today, 01:28 PM
Timo Ramoan
Old Timer 1975
Skywarp Siege available anywhere?
Hey Hey,
Kinda late on this one but I didn't think it'd be an issue. Anyone see it for sale for a reasonable price?
Today, 01:42 PM
Saundowaivu
Machine War
Re: Skywarp Siege available anywhere?
EB games is taking pre-orders for the set as well as the other 2 amazon exclusives from last year and the micro master spy patrol 4 pack.
So far it needs to be done in store as they havent shown up on their website yet.
