Timo Ramoan
Skywarp Siege available anywhere?
Hey Hey,

Kinda late on this one but I didn't think it'd be an issue. Anyone see it for sale for a reasonable price?
Saundowaivu
Re: Skywarp Siege available anywhere?
EB games is taking pre-orders for the set as well as the other 2 amazon exclusives from last year and the micro master spy patrol 4 pack.

So far it needs to be done in store as they havent shown up on their website yet.
