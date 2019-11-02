|
Transformers Botbots Series 4 8-Packs Revealed & Breakdown
Courtesy of Entertainment Earth
, we have the first images of the Botbots Series 5 8-packs, and to top it all we also have the pack breakdown for each 8-pack, except for the mystery Botbot. The Botbots Series 4 surprised us when the blind bags were spotted at US retail
*and Australia
, and then the 5-packs in Singapore
. Now we have new stock images of each 8-pack, and you can read on for the content of each pack: Wilderness Troop #1: Goggly Spy P.I., Ranger Lampton, Swapbox 16, Aday, Grandma Crinkles, Bretzel, Eye Goon, Mystery Botbot Wilderness Troop » Continue Reading.
