eOne Music To Produce Music For Hasbro Franchises
Entertainment One’s subsidiary eOne Music is in talks to produce music for Hasbro based properties as a part of their new venture. Speaking to the Billboard magazine
, eOne Music’s Global President Chris Taylor stated that*a group of eOne executives met with Hasbro management and presented a portfolio of music assets, from music supervision and soundtrack production to synch licensing and a production music library. “Its our job to familiarize ourselves with Hasbros brands, starting with Dungeons & Dragons to Magic: The Gathering to Transformers to Monopoly what a job!” Billboard asked “At this point, has eOne been tapped » Continue Reading.
