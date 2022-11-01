Marcotron Armada Join Date: Jul 2013 Location: Canada Posts: 657

Table Sharing at the Con Hey everybody,



I think I'm at a point where I need to sell off a significant portion of my collection, as much of it is just sitting dormant in storage, with very little chance of ever getting displayed.



I'm wondering, if anyone is going to have a table at the next collector con Feb 19th, and would like to split a table. I don't think I have enough to make a full table worthwhile, but I should be able to put together a few bins worth of figures I'm ok to part with.

It will be my first time being a seller at one of these shows.



I've been saying for years that I need to start selling, but if I have a date to shoot for, then that will kick my butt into gear to get organized.



PM me if you are interested. Let me know what these things cost to do etc.



See y'all at the con!