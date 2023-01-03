Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,427

TFW2005?s Top Official Toy Picks of 2022



Another year in the books!* 2022 is done and as we wait for Evolution and Rise of the Beasts, the TFW2005 team is looking back at all the toys from last year and picking their favorites.* There were a couple which ran neck and neck but the eventual most picked BESTEST one was none other than Haslab Victory Saber.* He just eeked out Legacy Motormaster and Legacy Jhiaxus. That being said, there was a wide variation in what folks picked, both as their first choice and in the runners up, showing that there was a varied range to choose from



