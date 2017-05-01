Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,509
John Turturro Discusses Transformers with Stephen Colbert


JoBlo has a nice summary of John Turturro 's sit down with Stephen Colbert at the Montclair Film Festival where he discussed his projects pas, present, and future.* A brief touch on the Transformers franchise was in there: Turturro then went on to talk about several milestones in his career, which included ancedotes about working with Woody Allen, Spike Lee, the Coen brothers, Robert De Niro, and Michael Bay on the TRANSFORMERS films. When asked to elaborate on his experience while working with Bay on the man vs. machines toys-to-action series, Turturro stated, When you ask him [Bay] a question

The post John Turturro Discusses Transformers with Stephen Colbert appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
