New Still of Optimus Prime from Transformers The Last Knight



A new still of Optimus Prime from Transformers the Last Knight has surfaced.* This is a slightly different version of the scene where he fights Bumblebee and is about to sword jab Bee’s face.* While nothing is exceptionally visually different from the trailers, it does show that additional detial work on the CGI and potentially extended versions of these scene are coming.* Thanks to 2005 Boards member arun09345 for the heads up!



