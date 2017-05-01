Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,509
New Still of Optimus Prime from Transformers The Last Knight


A new still of Optimus Prime from Transformers the Last Knight has surfaced.* This is a slightly different version of the scene where he fights Bumblebee and is about to sword jab Bee’s face.* While nothing is exceptionally visually different from the trailers, it does show that additional detial work on the CGI and potentially extended versions of these scene are coming.* Thanks to 2005 Boards member arun09345 for the heads up!

The post New Still of Optimus Prime from Transformers The Last Knight appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
