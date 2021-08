Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,980

Hasbro Fan First Friday ? Sweeps, Perceptor, Coronation Starscream and More!



Hasbro’s Fan First Friday for 8/13/21 just ended and we have a round up of the new info. Read on for caps and notes, more coming in a bit, stay tuned! Stream Notes: Studio Series 86 Sweep shown off, differences explained: blue paint is slightly brighter than Scourge, open and closed hands are swapped, blast effect is slightly different, deco planned to be closer to the original G1 toy. SS86 Deluxe Perceptor revealed, has microscope and tank mode SS86 Leader Coronation Starscream revealed, more toon-accurate paint, articulated hands, comes with shoulder pads, crown, articulated cape, and Nemesis command seat –



