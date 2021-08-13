Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,980

Transformers Generation 1 Chess Set Kickstarter Campaign Live!



Jusr revealed at Hasbro’s Fans First Friday, we can share for you images and information about the Kickstarter campaign of the*Transformers Generation 1 Chess Set by Hero Collector. This Transformers chess set is made by Eaglemoss Hero Collector and it features 32 unique game pieces – 16 for the heroic Autobots and 16 for the villainous Deceptions in robot form – and each model is digitally sculpted, casted in metallic resin, and then painted by hand. They are all based on the original animation character designs and careful study of individual episodes. Each model stands 4-6 tall on a base



