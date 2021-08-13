Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Generation 1 Chess Set Kickstarter Campaign Live!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,980
Transformers Generation 1 Chess Set Kickstarter Campaign Live!


Jusr revealed at Hasbro’s Fans First Friday, we can share for you images and information about the Kickstarter campaign of the*Transformers Generation 1 Chess Set by Hero Collector. This Transformers chess set is made by Eaglemoss Hero Collector and it features 32 unique game pieces – 16 for the heroic Autobots and 16 for the villainous Deceptions in robot form – and each model is digitally sculpted, casted in metallic resin, and then painted by hand. They are all based on the original animation character designs and careful study of individual episodes. Each model stands 4-6 tall on a base &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generation 1 Chess Set Kickstarter Campaign Live! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Optimus Prime Battle Base Trailer Transformers Cyberverse Energon Axe Attack New
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars - Quickslinger Slingshot Aerialbots Deluxe Figure NEW
Transformers
Transformers G1 God Ginrai Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Deluxe Rattrap Vintage Reissue 2021 Exclusive
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Ultra Magnus Diecast Incomplete
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Astromech Triple Changers
Transformers
vintage 1985 TOMYJAPAN GOBOT COMMANDRONS TRANSFOMER CAR TOY MINT?
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:46 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.