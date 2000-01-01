Today, 10:51 AM #1 GotBot Robot in Disguise Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 504 The Last Knight toy line overview and rant

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e21f8RtbXa0 I felt compelled to begin my coverage of the Last Knight toy line by offering my thoughts line wide. This includes both the wealth of repaints, thought I forgot to mention that deluxe Generations IDW Megatron reuse, and my thoughts regarding how I think the line will be received by fans. I have been pretty opinionated thus far and this kind of continues that while also noting which figures I have already reviewed on the channel. As you will see, I place many more on my review space that and new line should have, in my opinion. Check it out. Tell me if I am being too harsh or not harsh enough.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

