I felt compelled to begin my coverage of the Last Knight toy line by offering my thoughts line wide. This includes both the wealth of repaints, thought I forgot to mention that deluxe Generations IDW Megatron reuse, and my thoughts regarding how I think the line will be received by fans. I have been pretty opinionated thus far and this kind of continues that while also noting which figures I have already reviewed on the channel. As you will see, I place many more on my review space that and new line should have, in my opinion. Check it out. Tell me if I am being too harsh or not harsh enough.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e21f8RtbXa0