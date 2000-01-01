Today, 10:41 AM #1 Guber Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 135 WHO'S GOING TO 80's TOY EXPO??? Hello!

I am looking for a ride from Montreal to get to the expo!

Also looking for a room to crash in!

Anyone up for this?



Also, my want list is below...please PM me if you want to make any deals!!!

Thanks!!!



TFs:

G1 Sunstreaker (G1 Original)

G1 Sideswipe (reissue ok)

Animated Wreck-gar

Takara Reissue Ironhide

TF decoys (mostly decepticons)

movie 2007 Action Battler Frenzy

movie 2009 Gravity Bots Optimus



Star wars Yoda hand puppet



Gobots transforming gun/pistol

Gobots command center



80's MOTU:

Ram-man

Fisto

Trapjaw

Webstor

Clawful

Beast Man

Attak trak

Bashasaurus



90's TMNT:

casey jones

metalhead

