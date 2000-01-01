|
WHO'S GOING TO 80's TOY EXPO???
Hello!
I am looking for a ride from Montreal to get to the expo!
Also looking for a room to crash in!
Anyone up for this?
Also, my want list is below...please PM me if you want to make any deals!!!
Thanks!!!
TFs:
G1 Sunstreaker (G1 Original)
G1 Sideswipe (reissue ok)
Animated Wreck-gar
Takara Reissue Ironhide
TF decoys (mostly decepticons)
movie 2007 Action Battler Frenzy
movie 2009 Gravity Bots Optimus
Star wars Yoda hand puppet
Gobots transforming gun/pistol
Gobots command center
80's MOTU:
Ram-man
Fisto
Trapjaw
Webstor
Clawful
Beast Man
Attak trak
Bashasaurus
90's TMNT:
casey jones
metalhead