Today, 10:41 AM
Guber
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 135
Smile WHO'S GOING TO 80's TOY EXPO???
Hello!
I am looking for a ride from Montreal to get to the expo!
Also looking for a room to crash in!
Anyone up for this?

Also, my want list is below...please PM me if you want to make any deals!!!
Thanks!!!

TFs:
G1 Sunstreaker (G1 Original)
G1 Sideswipe (reissue ok)
Animated Wreck-gar
Takara Reissue Ironhide
TF decoys (mostly decepticons)
movie 2007 Action Battler Frenzy
movie 2009 Gravity Bots Optimus

Star wars Yoda hand puppet

Gobots transforming gun/pistol
Gobots command center

80's MOTU:
Ram-man
Fisto
Trapjaw
Webstor
Clawful
Beast Man
Attak trak
Bashasaurus

90's TMNT:
casey jones
metalhead
