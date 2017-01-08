Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,779

Generation 1 SOS Dinobots cut and altered audio



We’ve got a new year’s gift from TF@TM: more cut and altered dialog from the unslugged Generation 1 recording sessions! This latest video posted on Youtube covers the debut episode of the Dinobots, SOS Dinobots. There are a series of scenes with extra dialog or lines which were changed in the final recording, including one of Sideswipe’s greatest lines you’ve never heard, and you can hear Wally Burr directing at several points, giving a bit of an insight into the filming of the series. As an interesting extra, the recording on Youtube kicks off with a clip from the episode



