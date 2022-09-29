Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Figure King No. 296 Scans ? Legacy, Studio Series, Velocitron Speedia 500, Masterpiec


Via*??????? on Facebook*we have images the latest*Figure King Magazine. Issue #296 features some new images of Legacy, Studio Series, Velocitron Speedia 500, Masterpiece and more toys. This month we have only 4 pages of Transformers content: Transformers Legacy Wave 8 &#038; Velocitron Speedia 500 Wave 2 for February 2023 ?*Transformers Legacy continues in Japan in 2023 with the release of wave 7 which consists of Crankcase, Skullgrin, Armada Starscream and Beast Wars Inferno. Also, the second wave of the Velocitron Speedia 500 collection will be a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive and consists of Deluxe Clampdown, Cosmos, Voyager Override, and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Figure King No. 296 Scans ? Legacy, Studio Series, Velocitron Speedia 500, Masterpiece & More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



