Via*??????? on Facebook
*we have images the latest*Figure King Magazine. Issue #296 features some new images of Legacy, Studio Series, Velocitron Speedia 500, Masterpiece and more toys. This month we have only 4 pages of Transformers content: Transformers Legacy Wave 8 & Velocitron Speedia 500 Wave 2 for February 2023 ?*Transformers Legacy continues in Japan in 2023 with the release of wave 7 which consists of Crankcase, Skullgrin, Armada Starscream and Beast Wars Inferno. Also, the second wave of the Velocitron Speedia 500 collection will be a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive and consists of Deluxe Clampdown, Cosmos, Voyager Override, and » Continue Reading.
The post Figure King No. 296 Scans ? Legacy, Studio Series, Velocitron Speedia 500, Masterpiece & More
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...