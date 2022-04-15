And we finally have our first US sighting of the new Rise Of The Beast toys!… well, sort of. 2005 Boards member*Vector Oracle*was lucky to find the*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Rise Of The Beasts Energon Escape 2-pack*at a*Target in Albany, California. While a new sighting, we*had learned while back in April
*that these toys are*repacks of the Energon Igniters Power Series figures from 2018?s Bumblebee toyline. Happy hunting!
