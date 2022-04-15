Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Rise Of The Beasts Energon Escape 2-pack released F


And we finally have our first US sighting of the new Rise Of The Beast toys!… well, sort of. 2005 Boards member*Vector Oracle*was lucky to find the*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Rise Of The Beasts Energon Escape 2-pack*at a*Target in Albany, California. While a new sighting, we*had learned while back in April*that these toys are*repacks of the Energon Igniters Power Series figures from 2018?s Bumblebee toyline. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Rise Of The Beasts Energon Escape 2-pack released Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



