Super_Megatron
Fans Toys FT-30 Ethereaon (Masterpiece Scale Aerialbots/Superion)


Superion fans would be pleased to know the newest upcoming project of 3P Fans Toys:*FT-30 Ethereaon (Masterpiece Scale Aerialbots/Superion). 2005 Boards member*dalianjj has shared renders and prototype images of this new incarnation of the Aerialbots. We have some nice prototype pics and renders of Silverbolt in both modes and blurry teaser images of the rest of the Aerialbots.* It’s important*to know that the combined form is supposed to be in scale with Fans Toys Terminus Giganticus FT-20, so we expect a very big, if not the biggest combiner figure to date. You can check the mirrored images on this news &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Fans Toys FT-30 Ethereaon (Masterpiece Scale Aerialbots/Superion) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
predahank
Re: Fans Toys FT-30 Ethereaon (Masterpiece Scale Aerialbots/Superion)
wow
can't wait to get this in 3yrs
timcrook
Re: Fans Toys FT-30 Ethereaon (Masterpiece Scale Aerialbots/Superion)
I wonder if this will be same height as their devastator
