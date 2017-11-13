Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,190

Fans Toys FT-30 Ethereaon (Masterpiece Scale Aerialbots/Superion)



Superion fans would be pleased to know the newest upcoming project of 3P Fans Toys:*FT-30 Ethereaon (Masterpiece Scale Aerialbots/Superion). 2005 Boards member*dalianjj has shared renders and prototype images of this new incarnation of the Aerialbots. We have some nice prototype pics and renders of Silverbolt in both modes and blurry teaser images of the rest of the Aerialbots.* It’s important*to know that the combined form is supposed to be in scale with Fans Toys Terminus Giganticus FT-20, so we expect a very big, if not the biggest combiner figure to date. You can check the mirrored images on this news



