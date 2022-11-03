Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hot Pre-Order: Transformers WFC Sky-Lynx New Run Available


Hasbro is breaking out some molds for a re-run/reissue/reprint, whatever you want to call it, of the semi-recent Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Earthrise Commander Class Sky-Lynx (check our gallery here).* This is in addition to the recent listing of the same nature for Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Siege Commander Class Jetfire (check our gallery here).* Both of these pieces are top notch figures and worthy of a modern era collection, so if you missed out on them we highly suggest picking them up now.* Check the links below to snag your copies from our sponsors! Transformers &#187; Continue Reading.

