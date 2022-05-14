Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,285
Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Optimus Prime In-Hand Images


Via Toy Bro on YouTube we have a nice set of in-hand images of the new Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Optimus Prime. This figure is part of Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Wave 1 action figures together with Banzai-Tron, Ghost Of Starscream and Action Master Bombshell. Optimus Prime is sure a big figure, taller than Ultimates Banzai-Tron*and with a very nice sculpt which really catches the classic G1 cartoon design. Articulation is a mix of wide and limited range of movement with good poseable parts like the shoulders or ab-crunch and limited poseability in the elbows and upper legs. We &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Optimus Prime In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 12:12 AM   #2
ssjgoku22
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,305
Re: Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
No clue who this would be for. Doesn't transform, articulation is mediocre and it's not cheap. Just an odd figure all around.
