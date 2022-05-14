Via Toy Bro on YouTube we have a nice set of in-hand images of the new Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Optimus Prime. This figure is part of Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Wave 1 action figures together with Banzai-Tron, Ghost Of Starscream and Action Master Bombshell. Optimus Prime is sure a big figure, taller than Ultimates Banzai-Tron
*and with a very nice sculpt which really catches the classic G1 cartoon design. Articulation is a mix of wide and limited range of movement with good poseable parts like the shoulders or ab-crunch and limited poseability in the elbows and upper legs. We » Continue Reading.
