Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,285

Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Optimus Prime In-Hand Images



Via Toy Bro on YouTube we have a nice set of in-hand images of the new Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Optimus Prime. This figure is part of Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Wave 1 action figures together with Banzai-Tron, Ghost Of Starscream and Action Master Bombshell. Optimus Prime is sure a big figure, taller than



The post







More... Via Toy Bro on YouTube we have a nice set of in-hand images of the new Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Optimus Prime. This figure is part of Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Wave 1 action figures together with Banzai-Tron, Ghost Of Starscream and Action Master Bombshell. Optimus Prime is sure a big figure, taller than Ultimates Banzai-Tron *and with a very nice sculpt which really catches the classic G1 cartoon design. Articulation is a mix of wide and limited range of movement with good poseable parts like the shoulders or ab-crunch and limited poseability in the elbows and upper legs. We » Continue Reading. The post Super 7 Ultimates Transformers Optimus Prime In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________