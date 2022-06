RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 3,462

Combiner Wars G2 upgrade kits? Hey all,



I have the Combiner Wars G2 Menasor and Bruticus, eventually will re-acquire Superion.



I've never bought 3P but a buddy showed me the KO upgrade to regular CW Menasor. I can't find KO versions for the G2 guys.



What is out there? CW Menasor G2 has the teal hands/feet. Superion needs blue. Bruticus just has black, so he's easy.



What should I expect to pay? What is out there besides Perfect Effect?



Thanks in advance

