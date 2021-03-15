Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Walmart Collector Con Pre-Orders Going Live Now, Kinda


Walmart has been hyping their Spring Collector Con event for today for a bit.* A countdown clock kept us all waiting, along with some verifying we weren’t robots on refresh.* And then, nothing.* However, some links are starting to go live at 1:15 or so.* Check out the Beast Wars ones below, we’ll update with WFC items as they pop. — Optimus PrimalMegatronRattrapCheetor Also of note, Hasbro Pulse has some of these available for purchase, Premium Members only, right now as well.* Limited quantities compared to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Walmart Collector Con Pre-Orders Going Live Now, Kinda appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Walmart Collector Con Pre-Orders Going Live Now, Kinda
Anyone know if we will get these in Canada?
Re: Walmart Collector Con Pre-Orders Going Live Now, Kinda
Anyone know if we will get these in Canada?
We don't know for sure, but I'd put my money on them showing up here. Not that you'll ever find them.
