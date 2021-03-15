|
Walmart Collector Con Pre-Orders Going Live Now, Kinda
Walmart
has been hyping their Spring Collector Con event for today for a bit.* A countdown clock kept us all waiting, along with some verifying we weren’t robots on refresh.* And then, nothing.* However, some links are starting to go live at 1:15 or so.* Check out the Beast Wars ones below, we’ll update with WFC items as they pop. — Optimus Primal
— Megatron
— Rattrap
— Cheetor
Also of note, Hasbro Pulse
has some of these available for purchase, Premium Members only, right now as well.* Limited quantities compared to » Continue Reading.
