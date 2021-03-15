Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,268

Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest 2021 Announced



Hasbro has revealed the dates for it’s next bigger online fan event – Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest.* It’s slated for April 9th 2021.* There will be panels for multiple brands streaming on their Youtube channel along with Pre-Orders and special access for Hasbro Pulse Premium members.* Check out the details below! Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest is a front row seat to engaging brand panels, behind-the-scenes content, product reveals, and exciting interactivity, all in celebration of the people that inspire us to do what we do every day: our Fans. The schedule is filled with exciting brand panels that will offer



