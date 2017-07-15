|
Transformers The Last Knight Reveal the Shield Optimus Prime Released in the UK
We can now report that UK Argos catalog stores are stocking the Transformers: The Last Knight “Reveal the Shield” Voyager class Optimus Prime. This figure, who is exclusive to Argos in the UK and will be a Target exclusive in the US, is a redeco of the Voyager class figure released in 2011 for Transformers: Dark of the Moon. He sports new translucent red weapons which can be used to decode the various stickers on him which concealed hidden symbols and coded messages. According to TFW2005 member Neuta, these are being held in low stock in Argos stores – potentially » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers The Last Knight Reveal the Shield Optimus Prime Released in the UK
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.