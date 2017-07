Transformers The Last Knight Reveal the Shield Optimus Prime Released in the UK

We can now report that UK Argos catalog stores are stocking the Transformers: The Last Knight "Reveal the Shield" Voyager class Optimus Prime. This figure, who is exclusive to Argos in the UK and will be a Target exclusive in the US, is a redeco of the Voyager class figure released in 2011 for Transformers: Dark of the Moon. He sports new translucent red weapons which can be used to decode the various stickers on him which concealed hidden symbols and coded messages. According to TFW2005 member Neuta, these are being held in low stock in Argos stores