Transformers The Last Knight Japan exclusive Calibur Optimus Prime Images

Via Alfes2010 we have a look at the recently released Japan-only Leader class Calibur Optimus Prime. Quite possibly the best version of the Age of Extinction / The Last Knight Leader class mold so far, Calibur Optimus Prime features all the remolding of Age of Extinction’s Armor Knight Optimus Prime, with additional axe and shield weapons, the latter of which forms the rear portion of the truck mode, meaning that the Optimus Prime robot mode is pleasingly uncluttered by extraneous parts. Best of all, the axe is also compatible with the MB-11 version of the Revenge of the Fallen » Continue Reading. The post Transformers The Last Knight Japan exclusive Calibur Optimus Prime Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM