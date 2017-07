Transformers The Last Knight Replica Swords on Amazon Japan

Amazon Japan has added listings for a trio of swords based on Transformers The Last Knight. Intended for use in costuming, the trio of swords are inspired by three blades seen prominently on screen in Michael Bay’s latest cinematic experience. The three swords are: Optimus Prime’s Sword The Last Knight’s Sword (Spoilers) The three swords are richly detailed with accurate details from the movie. They are being made by Goodluck, who are known for making replicas of the weapons from a number of different properties, including Sentai and Type Moon’s Fate series.The post Transformers The Last Knight Replica Swords on Amazon Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM