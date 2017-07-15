|
The Chosen Prime Newsletter for July 15th 2017
TFW2005 friend and sponsor The Chosen Prime has sent through their latest newsletter.* Check below for the highlights and read on for the full listing! Come visit us this weekend at TFCon Toronto, presented by The Chosen Prime! You read that right – TCP is the official Platinum, Title and Presenting Sponsor
for TFCon! We are thrilled to support one of the most anticipated TF community events of the year. Below you will find a selection of the latest pre-orders and new arrivals at our store. This week, we received enough inventory of TransFormMission’s
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.