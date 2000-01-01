Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:23 PM   #1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,883
Walmart.ca Spark Sale On Now
Walmart.ca has what they have termed a Spark Sale right now. Select Studio Series and Cyberverse Transformers are included in the sale.

Check it all out on the Walmart website!
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars and Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1.

Visit the TFcon Website for all the info!!!!!
Old Today, 03:03 PM   #2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Tonestar's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 2,281
Re: Walmart.ca Spark Sale On Now
SS Leaders Grimlock and Blackout are on sale for $41.98 each as well, until July 10th when the sale ends.
__________________
Tonestar
Old Today, 03:21 PM   #3
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 474
Re: Walmart.ca Spark Sale On Now
Grabbed a CW G2 Menasor set at $90 from this before they ran out

Still show Victorion available for $90
Year of Horse OP for $96
Platinum Cyclonus/Sweeps for $48
