Walmart.ca Spark Sale On Now Walmart.ca has what they have termed a Spark Sale right now. Select Studio Series and Cyberverse Transformers are included in the sale.



Check it all out on the Walmart website! Attached Thumbnails

TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT



Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars and Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1.



