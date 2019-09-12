Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page MP-38 Burning Convoy Optimus Primal Official Pics
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:11 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,407
MP-38 Burning Convoy Optimus Primal Official Pics


Looks like the Burning Convoy repaint of MP-38 Optimus Primal is happening, as we now have official pictures and a listing in Previews World! After a listing by sponsor Big Bad Toy Store kicked things off a couple days ago, he’s set to arrive in March 2020 and is retailing for around $112.00. Being in Previews also means he has official US distribution and should be at comic shops in addition to online retailers. Check the description below and read on for the pics! JUL199188 From Hasbro Toy Group. Takara pays homage to the Beast series with MP-38 Masterpiece Burning &#187; Continue Reading.

The post MP-38 Burning Convoy Optimus Primal Official Pics appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:24 PM   #2
Longshot
Pretender
Longshot's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 1,144
Re: MP-38 Burning Convoy Optimus Primal Official Pics
Wow, is it me or this thing tres gauche (gaudy)?
Longshot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:53 PM   #3
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Tonestar's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 2,399
Re: MP-38 Burning Convoy Optimus Primal Official Pics
That's Not Prime ! That's tremendously awful looking.
__________________
Tonestar
Tonestar is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:21 PM   #4
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
positivelyken's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,944
Re: MP-38 Burning Convoy Optimus Primal Official Pics
It's Optimus Primal in red jammies. PASS.
positivelyken is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Siege War For Cybertron Deluxe Class Ratchet WFC-S34 Exclusive
Transformers
NEW Hasbro Transformers Vintage G1 Reissue Soundwave & Condor Cassette Buzzsaw
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars Evil Predacon Inferno complete w/box Mega Class
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Hasbro Thundercracker Decepticon Walmart Authentic
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals Megatron complete w/box Mega Class
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Takara Tomy Ratchet Autobot Authentic MP-30
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Hasbro Starscream TRU MISB Sealed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:28 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.