Looks like the Burning Convoy repaint of MP-38 Optimus Primal is happening, as we now have official pictures and a listing in Previews World! After a listing by sponsor Big Bad Toy Store kicked things off a couple days ago, he’s set to arrive in March 2020 and is retailing for around $112.00. Being in Previews also means he has official US distribution and should be at comic shops in addition to online retailers. Check the description below and read on for the pics! JUL199188 From Hasbro Toy Group. Takara pays homage to the Beast series with MP-38 Masterpiece Burning



Looks like the Burning Convoy repaint of MP-38 Optimus Primal is happening, as we now have official pictures and a listing in Previews World! After a listing by sponsor Big Bad Toy Store kicked things off a couple days ago, he's set to arrive in March 2020 and is retailing for around $112.00. Being in Previews also means he has official US distribution and should be at comic shops in addition to online retailers. Check the description below and read on for the pics! JUL199188 From Hasbro Toy Group. Takara pays homage to the Beast series with MP-38 Masterpiece Burning





