Danilo To Publish Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Calendars And Greeting Cards
It appears as though Hasbro is busy signing licensing agreements for their upcoming movie Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. Following the announcement
of a merchandise manufacturing deal by Numskull Designs, Danilo Publishing is reaching out to let us in on the fact that they will print Calendars and Greeting Cards based on ROTB. It is unsure when we will see the published material, but it is likely that we will have a good look at the designs of the robots from the movie. Other than Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, Danilo will also print calendars and greeting cards based » Continue Reading.
