Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Danilo To Publish Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Calendars And Greeting Cards
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:23 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,104
Danilo To Publish Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Calendars And Greeting Cards


It appears as though Hasbro is busy signing licensing agreements for their upcoming movie Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. Following the announcement of a merchandise manufacturing deal by Numskull Designs, Danilo Publishing is reaching out to let us in on the fact that they will print Calendars and Greeting Cards based on ROTB. It is unsure when we will see the published material, but it is likely that we will have a good look at the designs of the robots from the movie. Other than Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, Danilo will also print calendars and greeting cards based &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Danilo To Publish Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Calendars And Greeting Cards appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers beast machine thrust
Transformers
Transformers vintage soundwave, ramjet, thundercracker
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JHIAXUS - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon 2011 - Deluxe - AIR RAID - Mech Tech MOC
Transformers
Transformers WFC-E27 Seeker Elite 2-Pack coneheads
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS POWER OF THE PRIMES BATTLESLASH AND ROADTRAP
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS POWER OF THE PRIMES DINOBOT SLASH MOC NEW
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:26 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.