New Transformers Product Numbers For 2021: Botbots, Monopoly: Transformers and Studio

Courtesy of our very own*Jtprime17*for sharing in our boards new new Transformers product numbers for 2021: Botbots, Monopoly: Transformers and Studio Series. Read on for the full list of product and prices. Most of the new items are Botbots, but it should not be a surprise considering we have a* Botbots*brand new comedy series *in the works. TRA Botbots vehicle multipack AST (4 case) Product Number: F0477 -MSRP $19.99 TRA Botbots Blindbox (24 case) Product Number: F0717 – MSRP: $2.99 TRA Botbots 8 Pk AST (8 case) Product Number: F0478 – MSRP: $14.99 TRA Botbots 5 Pk AST Product number: F0718