Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Spin Out and Cordon Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders Live!



Another Tuesday and another round of Transformers reveals, courtesy of site sponsor Entertainment Earth‘s Instagram!* This round sees several new additions including a 2 pack of Lambros featuring previous Masterpiece Diaclone inspired alt decos – Spin Out and Cordon.* In addition – Previous Target exclusive Siege Red Wing becomes available via more channels.* And lastly, Studio Series gets an update with #48 Leader Megatron based on the 3D Ride from Hollywood Studios becoming widely available. Read on to check out official descriptions and hit our sponsors below! Sponsor Links: TFSource,
Today, 12:12 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Re: Spin Out and Cordon Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders Live!
its on pulse, waiting for CND site to drop them. 01/01/2021 release as per pulse
Today, 12:26 PM   #3
Undrave
Re: Spin Out and Cordon Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders Live!
Was Red Wing ever available in Canada?

And they’re going all out on this Select things... there’s almost no regular repaints at regular retail anymore... it’s a weird time for sure.

Not interested in the LamBros.
Undrave is online now   Reply With Quote
Today, 12:32 PM   #4
theoneyouknowleast
Re: Spin Out and Cordon Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders Live!
Originally Posted by Undrave View Post
Was Red Wing ever available in Canada?

And theyre going all out on this Select things... theres almost no regular repaints at regular retail anymore... its a weird time for sure.

Not interested in the LamBros.
Redwing showed on Toysrus.ca for a short window, and that was it.

Ebagmes has been preordering all the Selects, so Im waiting for them to up a preorder.
Today, 12:40 PM   #5
Banshee
Re: Spin Out and Cordon Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders Live!
Just preordered Cordon and spin Out from toysnowman.
Banshee is online now   Reply With Quote
