Spin Out and Cordon Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders Live!
Another Tuesday and another round of Transformers reveals, courtesy of site sponsor Entertainment Earth
‘s Instagram!* This round sees several new additions including a 2 pack of Lambros featuring previous Masterpiece Diaclone inspired alt decos – Spin Out and Cordon.* In addition – Previous Target exclusive Siege Red Wing becomes available via more channels.* And lastly, Studio Series gets an update with #48 Leader Megatron based on the 3D Ride from Hollywood Studios becoming widely available. Read on to check out official descriptions and hit our sponsors below! Sponsor Links: TFSource
