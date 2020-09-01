|
Transformers Studio Series Wave 10 Deluxe Out In Australia
Good news for fellow Australian collectors. Via Ozformers
*we can confirm that the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 10 Deluxe is out in Australia. SS-62 ROTF Soundwave, SS-63 DOTM Topspin and SS-64 Cliffjumper (Bumblebee movie) were found at Kmart in*Queensland. Happy hunting!
