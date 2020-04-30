Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1529
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:23 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,616
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1529
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1529 Due to the Corona Virus situation, many cargo flights cancelled. Both Air Mail Parcel and EMS service to following countries are suspended. At the moment, EMS service is still available to Germany, France, Singapore, Malaysia (Normal Air Mail OK too) and Japan. For more information, please check the following link. Hongkong Post – Home We believe the situation will change daily. If in case the postal service &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1529 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue STARSCREAM Walmart 2017 Sealed Hasbro Canada DAMAGED
Transformers
Transformers Music Label Soundwave MP3 Spark Blue ver. + Frenzy/Rumble Earphones
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal Lot Cheetor Rattrap Wapinator Terrorsaur+More
Transformers
1980's Hasbro G1 Transformers / Go Bots Lot
Transformers
Weijiang MPP10 Transformers Optimus Prime Kids Toy
Transformers
Transformers Soundwave G1 Canadian error box MIB unplayed RARE 1984
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:36 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.