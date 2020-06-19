|
Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Shockwave PLAMO (Model Kit) Gray Prototype Teaser
Yolopark, known by their*impressive
*(and*expensive
)*Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime
*IIES (Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System), have just shared via their social media accounts
*our first teaser image of the gray prototipe of their*Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Shockwave PLAMO (Model Kit)* Yoloparks PLAMO model kits are*quite detailed, poseable and challenging to build, most of them come unpainted but with all the parts in the base color, just for you to add details or extra paint if you want. Shockwave is the second release of Yolopark’s Plamo line following Optimus Prime
. The image reveals the back of the gray prototype » Continue Reading.
