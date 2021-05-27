|
*we can share for your images of the gray prototypes of the new*Moon Studio MS-05 Green Zone (G1 Seizan) And MS-06 Ice Land (G1 Suiken). These figures are modern takes on the Japanese G1 Trainbots and they are part of*Moon Studio Radiatron / G1 Raiden combiner
. As we can see from the images both figures look pretty detailed, specially in train mode. We also have a look at their respective combiner arms mode. As with the original G1 figures, each robot form one arm of the combiner. We have seen 4 Trainbot members so far, now following the » Continue Reading.
