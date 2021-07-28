|
Transformers: The Movie 35 Anniversary Coming To US Theaters & Upcoming New Fan First
Fathom Events website
*have just announced that the*Transformers: The Movie 35 Anniversary is coming to US theaters on Sunday, September 26 at noon and Tuesday, September 28 at 7:00 p.m. (local time). A great chance to experience the very first Transformers movie on the big screen for old-timer and new fans. Tickets will be available via Fathom website
and through participating cinemas box offices soon. There’s also an interesting information on the event article
*regarding an upcoming official Fan First Friday event: “Tune in to*Hasbro Pulses*Fan First Friday on Friday, August 13 at 11 a.m. ET for additional » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Movie 35 Anniversary Coming To US Theaters & Upcoming New Fan First Friday
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca