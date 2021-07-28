Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: The Movie 35 Anniversary Coming To US Theaters & Upcoming New Fan First


Fathom Events website have just announced that the Transformers: The Movie 35 Anniversary is coming to US theaters on Sunday, September 26 at noon and Tuesday, September 28 at 7:00 p.m. (local time). A great chance to experience the very first Transformers movie on the big screen for old-timer and new fans. Tickets will be available via Fathom website and through participating cinemas box offices soon. There's also an interesting information on the event article regarding an upcoming official Fan First Friday event: "Tune in to Hasbro Pulses Fan First Friday on Friday, August 13 at 11 a.m. ET for additional

Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
