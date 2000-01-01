Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:54 PM
elintseeker
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: London, ON
Posts: 45
3rd party combiners
Hi, I'm interested in the followings:

- TFC Uranos
- Maketoys Guardia
- Maketoys Quantron

Let me know, thanks!
Feedback
