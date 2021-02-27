|
Takara Tomy Generations Selects Volcanicus In-Hand Images
Courtesy of Twitter user @Smokingray7775
we have our first in-hand images of the new*Takara Tomy Generations Selects Volcanicus for your viewing pleasure. Volcanicus is a special redeco of the Power Of The Primes Dinobots in cartoon accurate colors plus new feet and hands, two Magma swords, and a new extra weapon for Grimlock. As we can see from the images, the new deco is very nice and give them a shiner look compared to the original POTP releases. The Magma swords are huge, even bigger than a modern Voyager class toy. According to the tweets, the joints*tightness has been » Continue Reading.
