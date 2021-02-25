|
Transformers War For Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom To Be Released July 2021 On Netflix
Via a Hasbro Press Release
of their recent*Investor Day 2021 Live Stream
*we can confirm that the Transformers War For Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom Netflix debut for July 2021. We still have no concrete day of the premiere, but stay tune with TFW2005 for more updates about the third and final chapter in the War For Cybertron Trilogy cartoon. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions with us on the 2005 Board!
