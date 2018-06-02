|
Titans Return Deluxe Repugnus ? New Information, comes with Solus Prime
Amazon have updated with a listing
for the third Classics-style Monsterbot, Repugnus. We’d known he was in the works since retailer leaks earlier this year, and now we’ve got some new information, which confirms Repugnus is going to be a Deluxe class figure celebrating the Titans Return segment of the Prime Wars trilogy, that his Titan Master is going to be named Dastard, and that he’ll come with a special edition packaging and a special edition Prime Master, Solus Prime this time. There’s*still no images, regrettably. Key information straight from the listing page is as follows (bolded text is » Continue Reading.
