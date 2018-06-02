Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Titans Return Deluxe Repugnus ? New Information, comes with Solus Prime
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:53 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,376
Titans Return Deluxe Repugnus ? New Information, comes with Solus Prime


Amazon have updated with a listing for the third Classics-style Monsterbot, Repugnus. We’d known he was in the works since retailer leaks earlier this year, and now we’ve got some new information, which confirms Repugnus is going to be a Deluxe class figure celebrating the Titans Return segment of the Prime Wars trilogy, that his Titan Master is going to be named Dastard, and that he’ll come with a special edition packaging and a special edition Prime Master, Solus Prime this time. There’s*still no images, regrettably. Key information straight from the listing page is as follows (bolded text is &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Titans Return Deluxe Repugnus – New Information, comes with Solus Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
diaclone g1 transformers microman black perceptor
Transformers
Transformers G1 SOUNDWAVE & BUZZSAW, sealed re-issue
Transformers
1985 Transformers G1 (Omega Supreme) Base. Working. *Incomplete See Details.
Transformers
1984 Transformers G1 JAZZ MINT box Autobot Japan hasbro FR SAXO Agent vintage
Transformers
1985 Transformers G1 BLASTER MINT box Autobot Japan hasbro FR TEMPO vintage rare
Transformers
1984 Transformers G1 STARSCREAM MINT box Decepticon Japan hasbro FR ego vintage
Transformers
1984 Transformers G1 SOUNDWAVE CONDOR CASSETTE MINT box Decepticon Japan hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:43 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.