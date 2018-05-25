|
Press Release: Hasbro And Quidd Team Up To Create And Sell Rare Digital Stickers
A week ago, Quidd digital trading card and sticker app was suddenly updated
with new and official content from Hasbro‘s Evergreen branding. A week later, both companies announced their official partnership with new content from Hasbro’s Transformers, My Little Pony and Monopoly franchises. Hasbro stated: “Quidd’s unique platform will allow our fans to engage and interact with our brands in a new and compelling format, With more ‘first’ experiences coming digitally, Quidd’s ability to leverage storytelling through digital stickers, cards and toys is something that our community will embrace.” Michael Bramlage, co-Founder and CEO of Quidd stated: “We’re excited » Continue Reading.
