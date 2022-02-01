Today, 04:31 PM #1 evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 2,587 Target exclusives run this Saturday



If anyone wants any of the exclusives, send me a PM (not in this thread)



Because I can't predict their stock levels until I'm in-store, its gonna be "1st come 1st serve"

With that said, let's hope they've restocked since I was last there



As of last time I was down, there were four Target exclusives available - below is the cost they were at 3 weeks ago, which I'm assuming is still in effect (to give advance notice of what I estimate they'll cost)

(also I should really factor in duties this time? lol *sweatdrop*)



-> Buzzworthy BB CreaturesCollide 4-pack

(79.91 USD total w tax) -> (102.11 CAD)



-> Legacy RedCog

(34.01 USD total w tax) -> (43.46 CAD)



-> Buzzworthy BB toy-deco "naked" Dinobot

(34.01 USD total w tax) -> (43.46 CAD)



-> BWBB toy deco "all-red" Terrorsaur

(22.99 USD) I didn?t buy one of these before, but it?s prob cheaper than the aboves



(pic is from last time I was there , this is NOT indicative of current stock levels , just to be used as a visual guide to what I'm talkin about)



Gonna be in a Target this weekendIf anyone wants any of the exclusives,(not in this thread)Because I can't predict their stock levels until I'm in-store, its gonna be "1st come 1st serve"With that said, let's hope they've restocked since I was last thereAs of last time I was down, there were four Target exclusives available - below is the cost they were at 3 weeks ago, which I'm assuming is still in effect (to give advance notice of what I estimate they'll cost)(also I should really factor in duties this time? lol *sweatdrop*)->(79.91 USD total w tax) -> (102.11 CAD)->(34.01 USD total w tax) -> (43.46 CAD)->(34.01 USD total w tax) -> (43.46 CAD)->(22.99 USD) I didn?t buy one of these before, but it?s prob cheaper than the aboves(pic is from, just to be used as a visual guide to what I'm talkin about)

my Wanted thread

my Sales thread

my Feedback thread __________________ Last edited by evenstaves; Today at 04:56 PM .

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

