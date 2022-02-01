Gonna be in a Target this weekend
If anyone wants any of the exclusives, send me a PM
(not in this thread)
Because I can't predict their stock levels until I'm in-store, its gonna be "1st come 1st serve"
With that said, let's hope they've restocked since I was last there
As of last time I was down, there were four Target exclusives available - below is the cost they were at 3 weeks ago, which I'm assuming is still in effect (to give advance notice of what I estimate they'll cost)
(also I should really factor in duties this time? lol *sweatdrop*)
-> Buzzworthy BB CreaturesCollide 4-pack
(79.91 USD total w tax) -> (102.11 CAD)
-> Legacy RedCog
(34.01 USD total w tax) -> (43.46 CAD)
-> Buzzworthy BB toy-deco "naked" Dinobot
(34.01 USD total w tax) -> (43.46 CAD)
-> BWBB toy deco "all-red" Terrorsaur
(22.99 USD) I didn?t buy one of these before, but it?s prob cheaper than the aboves
(pic is from last time I was there
, this is NOT indicative of current stock levels
, just to be used as a visual guide to what I'm talkin about)