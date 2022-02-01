Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Target exclusives run this Saturday
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:31 PM   #1
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,587
Target exclusives run this Saturday
Gonna be in a Target this weekend

If anyone wants any of the exclusives, send me a PM (not in this thread)

Because I can't predict their stock levels until I'm in-store, its gonna be "1st come 1st serve"
With that said, let's hope they've restocked since I was last there

As of last time I was down, there were four Target exclusives available - below is the cost they were at 3 weeks ago, which I'm assuming is still in effect (to give advance notice of what I estimate they'll cost)
(also I should really factor in duties this time? lol *sweatdrop*)

-> Buzzworthy BB CreaturesCollide 4-pack
(79.91 USD total w tax) -> (102.11 CAD)

-> Legacy RedCog
(34.01 USD total w tax) -> (43.46 CAD)

-> Buzzworthy BB toy-deco "naked" Dinobot
(34.01 USD total w tax) -> (43.46 CAD)

-> BWBB toy deco "all-red" Terrorsaur
(22.99 USD) I didn?t buy one of these before, but it?s prob cheaper than the aboves

(pic is from last time I was there, this is NOT indicative of current stock levels, just to be used as a visual guide to what I'm talkin about)

Last edited by evenstaves; Today at 04:56 PM.
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:36 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.