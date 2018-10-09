Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,226

Hasbro X Alpha MA-1 Transformers Flight Jacket Images



Back at San Diego Comic-Con, there was an announcement of a cooperation between Hasbro and Alpha Industries to bring into the market the*Hasbro X Alpha MA-1 Transformers Flight Jacket. Care of Korean website



Back at San Diego Comic-Con, there was an announcement of a cooperation between Hasbro and Alpha Industries to bring into the market the Hasbro X Alpha MA-1 Transformers Flight Jacket. Care of Korean website Musinsa Store, we have a nice set of images of this top-quality limited jacket which we are sure will please old-time and young fans at the same time. This reversible jacket was made to celebrate the Transformers: Bumblebee movie release in December, and it features one side decorated with a classic G1 box art and the other side comes in a vibrant black and yellow style.





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.