IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #34


As tensions erupt between Megatron’s Decepticons and his old mentor, the Autobots put themselves in the crossfire! Read on for the 5-page preview “Sea of Rust” part one, then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Megatron has learned that his former mentor, Termagax, holds a key artifact that could tip the scales of the war firmly in the Decepticons’ favor, eliminating the Autobots once and for all. The first order of business, of course, is finding Termagax’s House, a mobile building on the run. Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Winston Chan (Cover &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #34 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



