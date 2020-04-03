|
Cang Toys CT-Chiyou-04 Kinglion (G1 Razorclaw) Color Renders
Third Party company*Cang Toys, via their*Weibo account
, have shared the color renders of their*CT-Chiyou-04 Kinglion (G1 Razorclaw). This new take on the G1 Predacons brings us a very interesting design, stylized for sure but still very recognizable as the classic G1 characters. The new color renders reveal a very different and original design of the Predacon leader, featuring sharp edges all over the body and a pair of big cannons in lion mode. Cang Toys have already revealed their*CT-Chiyou-01 Ferocious (Rampage),*CT-Chiyou-02 Landbull (G1 Tantrum)
*and*CT-Chiyou-03 Firmament (G1 Divebomb)
*as well as their extra new member: CT-Chiyou-05 Thorgorilla.
