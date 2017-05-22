Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,684
Hascon 2017 Details and Tickets LIVE!


The long wait is over, Hasbro’s initial in-house convention finally has it’s details and tickets available for purchase. The show is this September 8th-10th, in Providence Rhode Island. The ticket options are as follows: Adults (Ages 16 and up) Single: US $60 3 Day: US $165 Youth (Ages 3-15) Single: US $30 3 Day:US $75 Youth (Ages 2 and under) Single: Free 3 Day: Free And, there are also 4 different VIP packages ranging from 200 to 600 USD. See details for those after the break. Guests right now include: Stan Lee, Peter Cullen, Frank Welker, Andrea Libman (MLP), Dude &#187; Continue Reading.

