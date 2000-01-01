Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Cr3d1ts TFCon wants
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:45 PM   #1
cr3d1t
Generation 2
cr3d1t's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 101
Cr3d1ts TFCon wants
The dealer room was crazy! But Ive got some items I havent found.

- Generations Legends Gears
- Combiner Wars Legends Pipes
- Titans return clone Fastclash

So if anybody has them let me know! Im at the hotel until tomorrow morning.

Thanks!
__________________
Sale Thread | Want Thread | Feedback Thread
cr3d1t is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Thundercracker
Transformers
G1 Transformers Perceptor
Transformers
G1 transformers cassettes And Mini Bots
Transformers
Transformers G1 Huge LOT OF FIGURES WEAPONS & ACCESSORIES DEVASTATOR 100+ PIECES
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COMBINER WARS DEVASTATOR
Transformers
G1 Transformers Highbrow
Transformers
2x Transformers Power of the Primes 1x Rodimus Unicronus + 1x Optimus Prime New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:58 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.