Transformers Evergreen Optimus Prime And Bumblebee Laser Decal Glass 2-Pack


Thanks to 2005 Boards member pie123 for reporting a pre-order for a cool*Transformers Evergreen Optimus Prime And Bumblebee Laser Decal Glass 2-Pack. These are very cool 16 oz. glasses with a great Evergreen style art of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. Made by Vandor*these glasses are coming in September, 2018. You can already pre-order them for $17.99 at Entertainment Earth on this link. Here you are a description of this product: Calling all Autobots! Sit back, relax and pour yourself a cold beverage in the Transformers 16 oz. Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Laser Decal Glass Set 2-Pack Set! &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Evergreen Optimus Prime And Bumblebee Laser Decal Glass 2-Pack appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



