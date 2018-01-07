|
Transformers Evergreen Optimus Prime And Bumblebee Laser Decal Glass 2-Pack
Thanks to 2005 Boards member pie123 for reporting a pre-order for a cool*Transformers Evergreen Optimus Prime And Bumblebee Laser Decal Glass 2-Pack. These are very cool 16 oz. glasses with a great Evergreen style art
of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. Made by Vandor
*these glasses are coming in September, 2018. You can already pre-order them for $17.99 at Entertainment Earth on this link
. Here you are a description of this product: Calling all Autobots! Sit back, relax and pour yourself a cold beverage in the Transformers 16 oz. Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Laser Decal Glass Set 2-Pack Set! » Continue Reading.
